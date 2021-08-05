Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 570,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $358.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

