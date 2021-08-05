Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Alimera Sciences Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.