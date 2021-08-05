Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 23,184 Shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holicity were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Holicity during the 4th quarter valued at $10,100,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOL opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00. Holicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

