George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Desjardins in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$137.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

WNGRF opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

