Ghost Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,502.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Ghost has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $130,502.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,042,709 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

