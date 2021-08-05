Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 earnings per share for the current year.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.73.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

