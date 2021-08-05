Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.73.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.