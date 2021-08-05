Gifto Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Gifto has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $9.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.00930189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00096871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043517 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

