Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.00

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 4774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.75.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

