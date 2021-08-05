Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
