Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

