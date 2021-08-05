Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000.

