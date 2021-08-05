Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.95

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.95 and last traded at $251.41, with a volume of 4729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.93.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

