Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

