GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Lowered to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

GDDY traded down $10.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. 297,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,315. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 152,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

