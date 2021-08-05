GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $83.50 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.