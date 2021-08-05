GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.17

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 830652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

GGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

