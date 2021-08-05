Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 83,591 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

CRC opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbel Daniel Scott grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

