Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Shares of JCIC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

