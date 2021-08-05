Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American National Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $168.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.21.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

