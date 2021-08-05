Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 12,272 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

