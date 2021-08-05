Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,019 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

