Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 343.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eGain stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.60 million, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.32. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.