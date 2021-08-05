Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $71.77 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54.

