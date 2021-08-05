Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 7.6%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 4,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 115,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.