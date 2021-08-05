Graham (NYSE:GHC) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

GHC stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $648.98. 23,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $650.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

