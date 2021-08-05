Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,141,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,299,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,966,200 shares of company stock worth $1,278,649. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

