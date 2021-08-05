Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

