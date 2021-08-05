Graphlinq Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.82 million and $2.05 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043101 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

