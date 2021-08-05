Graviton (GTON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,847.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Graviton has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $22,847.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00012940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.90 or 1.00026092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.46 or 0.00825972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.