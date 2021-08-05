Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $644.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

