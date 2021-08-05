Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $446,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 289,166 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $115,843,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

