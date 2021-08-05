Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,207,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,982,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 192,009 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

