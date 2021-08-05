Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Interface worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Interface by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.