Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ladder Capital by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ladder Capital by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 2.24. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 100.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

