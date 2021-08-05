Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

