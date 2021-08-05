Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,578 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.66 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $935.86 million, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

