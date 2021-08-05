Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,435 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,564 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Fossil Group worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Fossil Group by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fossil Group by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,415 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FOSL stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.87. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at $40,183,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

