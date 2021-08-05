Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,988,300 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.36 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC cut Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

