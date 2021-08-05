Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.65.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.93. The firm has a market cap of C$35.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$24.22 and a 12 month high of C$38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.