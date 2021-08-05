Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.130-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-2.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of GDOT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 355,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $219,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

