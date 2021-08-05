Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GHL opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

