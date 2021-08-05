GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.
Shares of GSKY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.