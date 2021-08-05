GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Shares of GSKY opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

