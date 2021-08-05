GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:GRNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.20 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GRNV opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNV. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

