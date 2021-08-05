Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $21.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $602.47. 1,627,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,682 shares of company stock valued at $47,408,632. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

