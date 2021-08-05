Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 384,187 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 15,126,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

