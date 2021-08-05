Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $$50.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 159,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

