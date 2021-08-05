Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,375 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 16.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cree by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,079. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.48. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

