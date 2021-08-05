Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,470,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.77. 1,641,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.87. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

