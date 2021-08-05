Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,604,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

