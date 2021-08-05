GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 154,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSIT stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

